Rajinikanth celebrates Diwali with grandsons, see photos

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali with his grandsons, Yatra and Linga. The photos of him partaking in the traditional rituals of the festival were shared by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

“Love and Light from ours to yours #happydeepavali (sic),” Aishwarya tweeted on Monday. In the photos, she can be seen applying turmeric and vermilion on the feet of her sons as Rajinikanth watches on.

There is also a picture of Rajinikanth posing with his other family members, including his wife Lata.

Yatra and Linga are the children of Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The couple separated earlier this year citing individual differences after being married for 18 years.

On the career front, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Jailer. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The production of the movie is going on at a brisk pace and it will arrive in cinemas next year.