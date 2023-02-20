scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Rajinikanth celebrates brother’s 80th birthday with entire family, pens emotional tribute: ‘Felt blessed…’.

Rajinikanth took to social media and shared photos as his entire family came together to celebrate his elder brother's birthday. He was accompanied by wife Lata and daughter Aishwarya.

RajinikanthRajinikanth celebrated his brother's 80'th birthday (Photo: Twitter/ Rajinikanth)
Rajinikanth celebrates brother's 80th birthday with entire family, pens emotional tribute: 'Felt blessed…'.
Rajinikanth celebrated his brother Sathyanarayana Rao’s 80th birthday in Bengaluru. The occasion was emotional for the star, as it was a double celebration; it was also the birthday of his nephew Ramakrishna who had turned 60, the son of his elder brother. Rajinikanth took to social media and shares photos from the ceremony, which also featured his wife Lata.

Rajinikanth wrote, “Had the happiness of celebrating the 80th birthday of my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad and the 60th birthday of his son Ramakrishna on the same day with my family … felt blessed to shower gold on this golden heart which made me who I am today, thankful to god.” 

Rajinikanth has always been close to his brother, and photos of him seeking blessings from him have often done the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is busy with his film Jailer. On his 72nd birthday, the makers of Jailer had shared the first teaser for the film, where the superstar is seen as Muthuvel Pandian. In the brief video, he shows his sunglasses and empties a bottle of deodorant on himself. Jailer is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, also stars Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in pivotal roles.

Jailer is expected to hit cinema halls on April 14, 2023.

