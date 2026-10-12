‘Rajinikanth can’t beat or shoot me’: Mithun Chakraborty’s one condition for Jailer 2

Director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2 marks the comeback of Indian cinema legend Mithun Chakraborty to the Tamil film industry after more than a decade. However, the makers have kept most details regarding his role under wraps at the moment.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently revealed a fascinating condition Mithun put before the makers of Jailer 2 before agreeing to join the film. Mithun’s prerequisite was that the superstar’s character, “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, should neither beat him up nor shoot him.

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“He is a very good friend of mine. When the production team approached him, he asked what role he would be playing. ‘Am I the villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Get lost,’ he said,” the superstar recalled at the Jailer 2 Super Show held recently.