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‘Rajinikanth can’t beat or shoot me’: Mithun Chakraborty’s one condition for Jailer 2
Rajinikanth recently revealed a fascinating condition Mithun Chakraborty put before the makers of Jailer 2 before agreeing to join the film.
Director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2 marks the comeback of Indian cinema legend Mithun Chakraborty to the Tamil film industry after more than a decade. However, the makers have kept most details regarding his role under wraps at the moment.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently revealed a fascinating condition Mithun put before the makers of Jailer 2 before agreeing to join the film. Mithun’s prerequisite was that the superstar’s character, “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, should neither beat him up nor shoot him.
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“He is a very good friend of mine. When the production team approached him, he asked what role he would be playing. ‘Am I the villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Get lost,’ he said,” the superstar recalled at the Jailer 2 Super Show held recently.
Mithun Chakraborty’s condition before joining Jailer 2
“Later, during an edition of the WAVES Summit, I met him. When the conversation reached this topic, he told me, ‘If you say, I will do it.’ But he had one condition: ‘You should neither beat me up nor shoot me.’ I said, ‘Let me ask the director and get back.’ But I was sure he was just saying it [for the sake of it],” the superstar added.
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Although Mithun Chakraborty made his Tamil debut with Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (2015), he hadn’t appeared in another film until now, highlighting his bond with Rajinikanth. The two previously worked together in director Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar (1989). Rajinikanth also made a special appearance in the Bengali film Bhagya Debata (1995), headlined by Mithun and Rituparna Sengupta.
About Jailer 2
Interestingly, Jailer 2 brings together three Dadasaheb Phalke Awardees: Rajinikanth, Mithun Chakraborty, and Mohanlal.
The movie also features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan in key roles, while Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff make cameo appearances, like in the first instalment.
The action thriller features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan, editing by R Nirmal, production design by DRK Kiran, and action choreography by Chethan D’Souza. Jailer 2 will hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, October 15.
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