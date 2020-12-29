Rajinikanth’s brother backs actor’s decision to not enter politics: ‘We can’t force him’

Rajinikanth’s elder brother R Sathyanarayana Rao on Tuesday backed the Tamil superstar’s decision to not launch his political party. The 77-year-old said it’s his brother’s wish and one can’t force him to change his mind.

Rao told PTI: “We too believed that (he would launch the party). He (Rajinikanth) has cited health reasons. So, we can’t force him. It’s his wish (not to launch party). Whatever decision he has taken, that’s definitely right.”

R Sathyanarayana Rao said he spoke to Rajinikanth on Monday inquiring about his health. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth paid a visit to his brother in Bengaluru, where he grew up.

The 70-year-old had sought the blessings of his brother, who wished him good health and long life. Rao had recalled that Rajinikanth spent his childhood in Bengaluru, and lived in the citry till the age of 22 before shifting to Chennai.

“He (Rajinikanth) has ‘gurukripa’ (grace of the guru). He (Rajinikanth) is a man of his word. He definitely does what he says. He always keeps his word,” he had said.

Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not start the political party as announced earlier, citing his frail health.

Discharged from a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday after being treated for blood pressure fluctuations, Rajinikanth expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing “mental and economic” problems in the due course.