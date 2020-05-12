Rajinikanth books Pongal 2021 for Annaatthe

Annaatthe is touted to be a rural entertainer. (Photo: Sun Pictures/Twitter) Annaatthe is touted to be a rural entertainer. (Photo: Sun Pictures/Twitter)

It looks like every Pongal will usher in a new Rajinikanth movie. Sun Pictures on Tuesday confirmed that Pongal 2021 is blocked for the Superstar’s forthcoming movie Annaatthe.

The latest announcement comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government permitted members of the Tamil film industry to resume post-production work on their projects, which hit a roadblock due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

After Petta and Darbar, Annaatthe will be Rajinikanth’s third consecutive movie to release during Pongal, which is usually celebrated on January 14 of every year.

Annaatthe will be Rajinikanth’s maiden collaboration with director Siva, who is known for making out-and-out commercial potboilers that are right up the Superstar’s alley. Interestingly, Siva’s previous movie Viswasam, which starred Ajith in the lead, clashed at the box office with Petta in 2019. And both the films dominated the box office that year.

The movie boasts of an all-star supporting cast including Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish and Soori.

D Imman, a long-time collaborator of Siva, is scoring the music for Annaatthe.

