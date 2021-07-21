Rajinikanth begins shooting for Annaatthe in Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Chennai. He was spotted stepping out of a vanity van parked at the Forum Mall in Vadapalani in the city.

According to reports, director Siva has planned a two-day shoot in Chennai. After completing it, the film’s crew along with Rajinikanth will fly to Kolkata for the film’s final schedule. The post-production will continue in full swing after that as the producers of the film have already announced its release date. If everything goes according to plan, the film will hit screens on the Deepavali holiday this year.

The production of Annaatthe has so far been very challenging for Rajinikanth due to the coronavirus pandemic. The safety concerns of the 70-year-old superstar had delayed the project longer than expected. The film’s production was finally resumed in Hyderabad in December last year. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 infections on the sets forced the producers to cancel the shoot and fly back home. Even as Rajinikanth had not tested positive for the virus, his health suffered due to the stress.

After regaining his health, Rajinikanth returned to the sets of Annaatthe during the first week of April this year. He shot for the film non-stop for 35 days before the second wave of coronavirus forced the country into another lockdown.

Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj.