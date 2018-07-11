Rajinikanth is back in Chennai post Dehradun schedule of Karthik Subbaraj film

Rajinikanth was shooting for 35 days in Dehradun for Karthik Subbaraj’s film. Rajinikanth was shooting for 35 days in Dehradun for Karthik Subbaraj’s film.

Superstar Rajinikanth has landed back in Chennai after completing a schedule of Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film. The Kaala actor was shooting for 35 days in Dehradun. Rajinikanth landed back in Chennai late on Tuesday night. A video of the Superstar’s arrival was posted on social media. Dressed in a grey shirt and black pants, the Kaala star made a brisk exit in his inimitable style.

According to reports, Rajini is all set to head back to Dehradun in mid-July for the second schedule. While Bobby Simhaa and Megha Akash have allegedly already shot with Rajini, Vijay Sethupathi is expected to join the crew during the second schedule in Dehradun. Vijay Sethupathi is, reportedly, playing the antagonist in the film.

While several parts of the film are being shot in hilly areas, it is said that the climax of the film will be shot in a set. The set will be a recreation of Madurai city.

While Sun Pictures is bankrolling the film, Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music. It is also said that the introduction song for Rajinikanth will be sung by SP Balasubramaniam. One of the classic hero-singer duos, SPB and Rajini have given us several memorable numbers over the years.

The untitled project will be Karthik Subbaraj’s first film with the Superstar. Karthik recently helmed a silent film, Mercury, starring Prabhudheva. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, was seen in Pa Ranjith’s Kaala. While the film opened to mixed reviews, there was outpouring of support for the film’s political themes and subtexts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd