Rajinikanth arrives for Dharman shoot in Mysuru in an autorickshaw, greets fans. Watch

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the shooting location of his upcoming film Dharman in Mysuru in an autorickshaw, delighting fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

As the actor got down from the vehicle, the crowd had assembled outside the shoot venue in hopes of seeing him. Rajinikanth was accompanied by his security detail. He waved and greeted the cheering fans warmly before stepping out of the vehicle.

In a separate clip from the location, security staff were seen trying to shut a gate to hold back the crowd after Rajinikanth’s arrival. As the cheering intensified, however, the actor came back out to acknowledge his fans again.

Also Read: ‘He will slip only once’: Jailer 2 song ‘One Name’ celebrates 50 years of Rajinikanth

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Wearing a maroon shirt with a veshti, Rajinikanth waved to the crowd outside the set. Several children were present with their parents, and some fans mimicked his famous hand gesture from the 2002 film Baba as they greeted him.

Rajinikanth at the ‘Dharman’ shooting spot in Mysore today!

What Rajini did upon seeing his fans!#Rajinikanth @rajinikanth #dharman pic.twitter.com/BoXqMrlKwf — TODAY CINEMA (@_todaycinema) September 30, 2026

Earlier that day, Rajinikanth visited the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru. He appeared without makeup, dressed in his signature all-white attire, as fans gathered near the temple.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dharman stars Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu alongside Rajinikanth. However, visuals emerging from the Mysuru schedule have fuelled speculation that Telugu actors Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela may also be part of the cast.

A video circulating from the sets shows Sreeleela dressed in a pink-and-blue pattu pavadai. Separately, a photo of Raashii Khanna with Ram Pothineni and Rajinikanth has been widely shared on social media.

Also Read: Wile E Coyote meets Rajinikanth: How KS Ravikumar’s Lingaa became an unintentional comedy

Story continues below this ad

Raashii had originally posted the picture as part of a set of Mysuru photos, but removed it after realising that Ram’s involvement in the project hadn’t been officially confirmed. So far, neither Ram Pothineni nor Sreeleela has been officially confirmed as part of the Dharman cast.

Ram Pothineni, Raashii Khanna and Rajinikanth posing for the photo Ram Pothineni, Raashii Khanna and Rajinikanth posing for the photo

Kamal Haasan, who is producing the film alongside Rajinikanth, announced its title and director in June. The project had earlier seen Sundar C and Cibi Chakravarthi attached at different points before Ashwath Marimuthu came on board.

The first-look poster for Dharman depicted Rajinikanth as a surgeon inside an operation theatre, holding a blood-stained scalpel, with bodies stitched up around his feet. The poster’s tagline read: “The deadly doctor.”