Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe first look to release on Ganesh Chaturthi

The latest industry buzz is that the first look of Superstar Rajinikanth from his upcoming film Annaatthe will be unveiled on Friday, coinciding with the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. An official confirmation, however, is awaited.

The post-production work on Annaatthe is also fast nearing completion. The filmmakers have announced that it will open in cinemas worldwide on November 4 to cash in on the Deepavali holiday.

The film’s release was postponed multiple times owing to the production delays caused by the pandemic. Arguably, shooting for Annaatthe must have been a very taxing experience for Rajinikanth. In a way, the film’s production tested both the physical and emotional limits of the 70-year-old star.

The outbreak of Covid-19 infections on the sets of Annaatthe in December 2020 had stressed out Rajinikanth. While he tested negative for the virus, the stress caused by the incident resulted in fluxations in his blood pressure. Rajinikanth needed a few days of hospitalisation and months of rest to recover from it.

After regaining his health, Rajinikanth returned to the sets of Annaatthe during the first week of April this year. And he shot for the film non-stop for 35 days and completed his portions before the second wave of coronavirus forced the country into another lockdown.

Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj.