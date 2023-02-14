scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Rajinikanth and Shivarajkumar catch up in Mangalore on sidelines of Jailer shoot

Rajinikanth and Shivarajkumar are seen in casual wear and having a chat in a new viral picture.

Jailer marks Rajinikanth and Shivarajkumar's first collaboration.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kannada star Shivarajkumar are teaming up for the first time for the upcoming film Jailer, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Doctor fame. Another schedule of the movie, which also marks the debut of Shivanna in Tamil, began in Mangalore recently, and both Rajinikanth and Shivarajkumar have joined the sets.

Now, a new picture of Rajini and Shivanna having a casual chat post the shoot of the film has gone viral on social media. In the picture, both the stars are seen in casual wear. Rajini is seen in a t-shirt and ‘lungi’, while Shivarajkumar wore a t-shirt and shorts. The two are seen having an intense conversation.

Rajinikanth and Shivarajkumar post Jailer shoot (Image_ Twitter) Rajinikanth and Shivarajkumar post Jailer shoot. (PR Image)
Though Rajinikanth and Shivarajkumar have a good rapport, the two haven’t worked together so far. But with the current trend of inter-regional collaborations, the two are finally coming together for a film. Other than Shivarajkumar, the film also has Hindi actor Jacki Shroff, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Telugu actor Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Redin Kingsley, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, is set to release on April 14.

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is also busy promoting the Telugu dubbed version of his Kannada movie Vedha. In Telugu, the film is called Shiva Vedha. Other than Jailer, Shivanna is also said to be part of Dhanush’s Captain Miller, which will be his second Tamil movie.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 16:21 IST
