2.0: AR Rahman casts a spell with Raajali and Endhira Logathu Sundariye

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 will release on November 29

The first two songs of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 are out. However, the released tracks are lyric videos, so if fans were waiting to feast their eyes on spectacular visuals, they would be a tad bit disappointed. “Raajali” and “Endhira Logathu Sundariye” have been composed by Mozart of Madras AR Rahman.

The lyrics have been penned by Madhan Karky. While “Raajali” has been sung by Blaaze, Arjun Chandy, Sid Sriram, “Endhira Logathu Sundariye” has been brought to life by Sid Sriram and Shashaa Tirupati.

Listen to “Raajali” here:

Listen to “Endhira Logathu Sundariye” here:

2.0 will see Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar sharing screen space for the first time. The film also marks Akshay’s foray into south cinema. Apart from the fact that the aforementioned stars will be seen together for the first time on screen, what has also got fans excited about the science-fiction movie is that it is being touted as the spiritual successor to the 2010 Rajinikanth blockbuster Enthiran, which was also directed by S Shankar.

2.0 is being hailed as one of the most expensive films to be made in the country. Shankar spoke about the film recently and said that it has “a new format, a unique premise and a new message.”

2.0 will release on November 29, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd