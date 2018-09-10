Before the teaser, a look at 2.0 posters released so far

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 teaser will be launched on September 13. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 teaser will be launched on September 13.

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The makers have teased fans with posters so far and now the audiences will get a glimpse of the visual extravaganza through a teaser, which will release on September 13.

The film also marks Akshay Kumar’s first multi-lingual project. The actor will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers released a new poster of Akshay’s character of Dr. Richard aka Crow Man.

2.0 producers Lyca Productions recently shared a note on Twitter. In the note, they mentioned that the teaser of the film will also be released in 3D format. “To clear all doubts, the teaser will release simultaneously in 3D and 2D. We are planning to screen the teaser in 3D across India and abroad in select theaters. We will release the 3D theater list in India over the next few days. A lot of hard work and effort is going on to ensure you all watch the teaser in 3D as the magnum opus 2.0 is fully shot in the same format,” the note read.

Karan Johar will be presenting 2.0’s Hindi version.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the film stars Apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the film stars Amy Jackson

The 2.0’s music was launched last year. It has been composed by AR Rahman. The 2.0’s music was launched last year. It has been composed by AR Rahman.

The film will now head to theatres in November. The film will now head to theatres in November.

2.0 is expected to hit the screens in November this year.

