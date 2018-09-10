Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Before the teaser, a look at 2.0 posters released so far

The teaser of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's film 2.0 will be out on September 13. The teaser will be released in 3D and 2D formats.

Published: September 10, 2018 9:13:58 am
Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The makers have teased fans with posters so far and now the audiences will get a glimpse of the visual extravaganza through a teaser, which will release on September 13.

The film also marks Akshay Kumar’s first multi-lingual project. The actor will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers released a new poster of Akshay’s character of Dr. Richard aka Crow Man.

2.0 producers Lyca Productions recently shared a note on Twitter. In the note, they mentioned that the teaser of the film will also be released in 3D format. “To clear all doubts, the teaser will release simultaneously in 3D and 2D. We are planning to screen the teaser in 3D across India and abroad in select theaters. We will release the 3D theater list in India over the next few days. A lot of hard work and effort is going on to ensure you all watch the teaser in 3D as the magnum opus 2.0 is fully shot in the same format,” the note read.

akshay kumar look in 2.0 Akshay Kumar plays Dr. Richard aka Crow Man in 2.0. rajinikanth in 2.0 The makers released multiple posters during the announcement of 2.0 teaser. 2point0 posters 2.0 has been completely shot in 3D. akshay kumar tamil film This project marks Akshay Kumar’s debut in the Tamil film industry. Karan Johar producer Karan Johar will be presenting 2.0’s Hindi version. akshay kumar vs rajinikanth The film has been directed by Shankar. rajinikanth akshay kumar with amy jackson Apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the film stars Amy Jackson. akshay kumar look in 2.0 Akshay Kumar’s first look as Crow Man. ar rahman in rajinikanth 2.0 The 2.0’s music was launched last year. It has been composed by AR Rahman. 2.0 release date rajinikanth akshay kumar Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s film was supposed to release earlier this year in the month of April. 2.0 rajinikanth akshay kumar The film will now head to theatres in November. 2.0 audio launch invite, 2.0 audio, ar rahman, rajinikanth, akshay kumar Amy Jackson’s first look from the film. rajinikanth, 2.0, shankar shanmugham, akshay kumar, amy jackson Rajinikanth’s first look in 2.0.

2.0 is expected to hit the screens in November this year.

