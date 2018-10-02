Making of 2.0: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer promises to be a modern-day epic

2.0 will hit screens on November 29. 2.0 will hit screens on November 29.

Director Shankar on Tuesday unveiled a sneak peek of 2.0, giving us a glimpse into the massive effort that has gone into the making of the upcoming magnum opus, which has Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

According to the video, more than 3000 technicians from across the world have worked on this project, including 1000 VFX artists. The video packs behind-the-scenes visuals and shows the work that has gone into bringing to life the special effects. We also get to see how the eye-popping sets and the alien-esque avatar of Akshay were created.

The latest glimpse of the highly-awaited sci-fil film come less than a month after its teaser launch. The mammoth project has repeatedly fallen victim to online leaks. The unfinished version of the teaser surfaced online several weeks before its planned launch.

2.0 has been made with a massive budget that is pegged at more than Rs 540 crore. Initially, the filmmakers announced it as a Rs 350 crore project. And then the expenses went up to Rs 450 crore. Just a few days back, the producers revealed that the final output overshot the budget by another Rs 100 crore.

2.0 is India’s most expensive film to date and the second-costliest film in Asia. It is also India’s first film to be shot directly with 3D cameras. Usually, films are shot using 2D cameras and converted into 3D in the studios.

2.0 is set to hit the screens on November 29 this year.

