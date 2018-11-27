Rajinikanth: 2.0 is the pride of Indian cinema

2.0 is certainly the most anticipated film of 2018. The trailer, teaser and other visuals that have been released so far have captured the audience’s attention. Recently, the team of 2.0 sat down for an interaction with the media in Hyderabad. Director Shankar along with the actors Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and producers Dil Raju and NV Prasad were present at the meet.

Rajinikanth elaborated on Shankar’s ability to combine technology and strong storytelling. He said, “When we shot Robot, we thought of converting one reel into the 3D format to see the result. But after converting, Shankar decided to make a movie completely in 3D format. He also said that a correct and exciting subject should be there and it needs to demand the 3D format. Shankar is a magician.”

“The reason behind Baahubali’s success is its subject and execution. Likewise, 2.0 has a combination of 3D technology and a suitable subject. That is why I am quite confident about the film’s success. I am looking forward to the film’s release with curiosity and enthusiasm, just like how I had felt for my first movie. 2.0 is the pride of Indian cinema,” he added.

Director Shankar spoke highly of the cast and crew of 2.0 and said, “2.0 is an action entertainer with an emotional and social story. Thousands of technicians worked on the project and the lead actors of the film also worked hard to give their best.”

Shankar revealed that Rajinikanth was not keeping well during the shoot but still pushed through to keep his word. “When we were shooting the climax part in Delhi, Rajinikanth sir was in treatment. With his health condition, shooting for 40 days in high temperature was a difficult task and we were not in a position to postpone the shoot due to the financial burden we had. Even if we did so, assembling all the actors once again was not an easy task. So, keeping all those things in mind, Rajini sir supported us in completing the climax portion.”

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared his experience of working with Shankar. He said, “It was not a film for me. It was like I went to a school and my principal was Shankar. I have been in this industry since last 28 years and in these 28 years, I must have not learnt as much as I learnt in this film.”

Akshay was elated to work alongside Rajinikanth. He said, “What I understood when I used to work with Rajini sir is you give him one simple line and he will make magic out of it. When I was offered a villain’s role, it was an honour for me to get punched by him. And that was the best part in the film for me.”

2.0 releases on November 29.