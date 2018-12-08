2.0 box office collection Day 9: Rajinikanth film earns Rs 145.60 crore

The Hindi dubbed version of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is nearing the Rs 150 crore mark. After 9 days, it has earned Rs 145.60 crore. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar as the villain Pakshi Raja. The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman.

2.0 is the spiritual sequel to Enthiran (2010). Rajinikanth reprises the characters of scientist Vaseegaran and the android robot Chitti.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures. He shared on Twitter, “#2Point0 stayed strong, despite a new release [#Kedarnath] eating into the screens, shows and footfalls… Expected to show substantial growth on second Sat and Sun… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr. Total: ₹ 145.60 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

2.0 received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. She wrote, “2.0 is dull as ditchwater in the first half, perking up a little in the second, with a half-way watchable Akshay, and a Rajini coming into his own right towards the end, for a bit. There are some oh-wow moments, but on the whole, the film is not worth all the sound and fury.

“Will there be a 3.0? Give that a thought while I deposit my 3D glasses by the door,” she added.

2.0 is now the highest grossing Hindi dubbed film. It beat Baahubali: The Beginning’s lifetime business in just 6 days.

Despite mixed critical reception, 2.0 is unstoppable at the box office. It recently crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office.