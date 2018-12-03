2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth-Akshay’s film earns Rs 400 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 has had a smashing opening weekend. The film has earned Rs 400 crore worldwide. It has surpassed Fantastic Beasts, which slipped to the second position with 51.40 million dollar collection.

The box office numbers were shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter. He mentioned in a tweet, “#2Point0 is the No.1 Movie in the World for the Nov 29th – Dec 2nd Weekend with ~ ₹ 400 Crs [₹ 57.14 M] Gross WW Opening Weekend, it beats No.2 #FantasticBeasts ‘s this Weekend Gross of $51.40 M.”

2.0, which stars Akshay Kumar in the antagonist’s role, has also become the highest grossing south Indian movie in the US. It has surpassed the lifetime numbers of Rangatsthalam in just four days of its release. Bala shared, “#2Point0 with $3,588,450 is now 2018’s Highest Grossing South Movie in #USA. It overtakes #Rangasthalam ‘s Life-time gross of $3,513,450.. * #2Point0 – 3 Lang Versions.. #Rangasthalam – Only Telugu.”

#BREAKING : #2Point0 is the No.1 Movie in the World for the Nov 29th – Dec 2nd Weekend.. With ~ ₹ 400 Crs [₹ 57.14 M] Gross WW Opening Weekend, it beats No.2 #FantasticBeasts ‘s this Weekend Gross of $51.40 M.. Congrats #Superstar @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @shankarshanmugh — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 3, 2018

#2Point0 with $3,588,450 is now 2018’s Highest Grossing South Movie in #USA It overtakes #Rangasthalam ‘s Life-time gross of $3,513,450.. * #2Point0 – 3 Lang Versions.. #Rangasthalam – Only Telugu.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 3, 2018

The Shankar directorial is also one of the top five all-time highest grossing south Indian films at the US box office. While the chart is still dominated by Baahubali and Baahubali 2, 2.0, which released on November 29 worldwide, stands at the fourth position followed by Rangasthalam.

2.0 received a mixed critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars in her review. She wrote, “The real film kicks in post-interval, with the appearance of Akshay’s Pakshiraja, a good man turned bad, out of fear and justifiable anger. The Bird Man will do anything to save his feathery friends, even if it means killing and smashing his way through buildings and cell towers and people who like their hand-sets.”

The film, which brought Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth together on the screen for the first time, also starred Amy Jackson in pivotal role.