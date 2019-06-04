Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 to release in China on July 12

Director Shankar’s magnum opus 2.0 will hit screens in China on July 12. The film is set to release, in 3D and IMAX 3D, in the country with the title, 2.0: Resurgence. Starring superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, 2.0 broke records in India and collected over Rs 100 crores within five days of its release.

In China, the movie is expected to hit 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens). 2.0 will be the first Rajinikanth movie to have a theatrical release of this scale in China. The actor is very popular and has a huge fan following in Japan, where he found success with movies like Muthu.

2.0 was released in November last year and was made with a whopping budget of Rs 570 crore. It is said that 2.0 is the most expensive Indian movie to be made till date.

Lyca Productions, which bankrolled 2.0, announced last year that it recognised China as a potential market for releasing the film. In fact, they released a statement saying that they are eyeing a May release for 2.0 in China. The film got postponed due to certain delays.

Despite its commercial success, 2.0 received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. She wrote, “Akshay brings some much-required energy to the movie, as well as some moving moments, before he and his glittery gold eyes get encased in metal. By then it’s just a question of how much Shankar will crank it up in the climax. He does, but somehow, none of it sticks after an initial shock-and-awe flash.”