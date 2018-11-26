First Look: Bobby Simha as Velupillai Prabhakaran in Raging Tiger

The first look of Bobby Simha’s upcoming film on Velupillai Prabhakaran was revealed today on the occasion of the LTTE leader’s birthday. The biopic has been titled Raging Tiger.

According to reports, Bobby Simha’s resemblance to the controversial leader helped him land the role. Raging Tiger will chronicle Prabhakaran’s life from his birth to his rise as a militant leader in Sri Lanka. The film is expected to hit the screens next year.

Marking the Birthday of Hon.Tamil Leader Velupillai Prabhakaran we are glad to reveal the FIRST LOOK of our Biopic on the Elite Tamil Leader titled #RagingTiger#BobbySimha portraying the Tamil leader and is written & directed by @dirvenkatesh #seerumpuli #HBDPrabhakaran64 pic.twitter.com/T56Qw7xaQs — Nikkil (@onlynikil) November 26, 2018

Raging Tiger is helmed by Venkatesh Kumar who has films like Unakkul Naan and Light Man to his credit. His first film Neelam was banned by the Central Board of Film Certification. The movie was supposed to be a take on the Sri Lankan conflict and CBFC claimed that the film might affect the relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

Bobby Simha, who won the National Award for Jigarthanda, is currently busy with Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. He is, reportedly, playing the elder son of superstar Rajinikanth in the film, which is going to hit the screens on Pongal next year.