Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2 wrapped up, see photo

Stills from the sets Chandramukhi 2 are making the rounds of social media.

Chandramukhi 2 still from the setsChandramukhi 2 still from the sets
It’s amusing how a 30 years old film, Manichitrathazhu (1993) is still relevant and has resulted in numerous remakes across languages. The film was first remade in Kannada as Apthamitra (2004), in Tamil as Chandramukhi (2005) with superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role as well as Telugu in the same year. It was later remade in Bengali as Rajmohol (2005), and the latest remake of the film was the Hindi film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). As the remakes stopped, sequels of the remakes started popping up. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be one of the few hits in Bollywood last year, and now, a second part of Chandramukhi (Tamil) has been wrapped up in Chennai.

ALSO READ |Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut to play a dancer, star opposite Raghava Lawrence

Director P Vasu, who directed the Tamil version of Chandramukhi, has helmed the sequel of the film, which has Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. Comedian Vadivelu, who was one of the reasons for the success of the first part, is also a part of the sequel. Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Ravi Maria, Srushti Dange, TM Karthik, and Suresh Menon are part of the cast as well.

Here are some stills from the sets of the film:

The first part of Chandramukhi was about a family moving into an old palace, where strange things start to happen. Many attempts to kill the man of the house Senthil (Prabhu) by an unknown entity are finally stopped by his friend Saravanan (Rajinikanth), a psychiatrist. Things get haunting when the family finds out the truth of the matter.

It is yet to be seen if Chandramukhi 2 will continue with the same story or if P Vasu will come up with a new narrative.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 13:27 IST
