Raghava Lawrence to make Chandramuki 2 with Rajinikanth’s blessings

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence on Tuesday announced that he will be playing the lead in Chandramukhi 2, which is a sequel to Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2005 hit Chandramukhi. He thanked Rajinikanth and the original producers of the movie to allow the project to take off.

“I’m elated to announce my next project #Chandramuki2! I’m extremely happy to work with Vadivelu Anna again. A big thanks to my Guru @rajinikanth! Thanks to Shivaji productions for giving the title. I’m excited to collaborate with Subaskaran sir @LycaProductions for the first time and I’m happy to be directed by Vasu sir again! Music by Keeravani sir. Cinematography by RD Rajasekhar sir,” he said in the statement posted on his Twitter page.

P Vasu remade Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu as Apthamitra in Kannada in 2004. The film starring late matinee icon Vishnuvardhan became a huge hit at the box office. Later, Rajinikanth collbarated with Vasu to remake it in Tamil as Chandramuki. The 2005 horror-comedy ended the sabbatical that Rajinikanth had taken following the box office disaster of his previous movie Baba (2002). And Chandramuki gave Rajinikanth the much-needed break at the box office.

Comedy icon Vadivelu, who had also played a key role in Chandramuki, will also be seen in the sequel. In 2010, Vas made follow up films to Chandramuki, Aptharakshaka in Kannada and Nagavalli in Telugu. It’s unclear whether Chandramuki 2 the remake of these movies.

Lawrence has made a career by directing and acting in horror-comedy movies in Tamil. The Muni/Kanchana film series has help him stay relevant at the box office since 2007.