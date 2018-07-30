Raghava Lawrence breaks his silence on Sri Reddy’s allegations

Raghava Lawrence said he feels pity for Sri Reddy. Raghava Lawrence said he feels pity for Sri Reddy.

Choreographer-actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has finally broken his silence on the casting couch allegations levelled against him by Telugu actor Sri Reddy. While rubbishing the charges, he questioned why she kept quiet on the matter for so long.

“Sri Reddy has told that she met me during the making of Telugu film rebel movie it’s already been 7 years since I did rebel movie then why didn’t she report this 7 years back itself? (sic),” Raghava asked in the press statement he released on Monday.

“…she told that she came to my hotel room and I misused her. She also stated that she saw god’s photos and Rudraksha mala in my room. .. I am not a fool to keep Rudraksha mala at hotels and do Pooja,” he said.

The Kanchana star said he feels pity for Sri Reddy. “I’m directly saying to Sri reddy I haven’t done any mistake I know about myself and god knows. After all this also I’m not angry on you. I saw all your interviews I only feel pity on you (sic),” he wrote.

Raghava Lawrence even made an offer to Sri Reddy to publicly demonstrate her skills as an actor. The choreographer-actor-filmmaker suggested he will give her an open audition in front of the media, and if she convinces him, he will sign her for his next film on the spot.

“Your telling you are a good actor. We will do one thing I will arrange press meet. In front of all press people, I will give you a character and scene to act and give you some dance steps to dance that doesn’t mean I will give you difficult steps like I do. I will give you simple steps and dialogues,” he added. “… if you really have talent act in front of me before the press. As a director, if I really feel you have talent at that moment itself in front of the press I will sign a good character for you in my next movie and give an advance (sic)”

He also claimed that he was not making this offer because he was afraid of her allegations against him. “I haven’t done any mistake so I’m not scared to face you directly..if you act in my movie maybe you will get more chances and you might feel better or if you feel bad to act in front of everyone then contact my manager, bring your lawyer and well wisher with you and show your acting to me definitely I will help you. This reply is not because I got scared it is because I respect women a lot that’s why I built a temple for my mother and dedicated it to all women.. Let’s talk good things and do good things. I pray for your good life (sic),” read Raghava’s statement.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd