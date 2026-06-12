Raghava Lawrence breaks silence on political entry, reveals why his mother opposed it

Amid swirling rumours that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is likely to field him in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency in the upcoming byelection — necessitated by the resignation of the party’s founding president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay — actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence has announced his desire to join mainstream politics.

However, instead of making a definitive announcement, Raghava has sought the public’s opinion on his move, revealing that he will take a final decision only after considering what the masses have to say.

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In a long selfie video shared on social media, Raghava Lawrence discussed how politics entered his life. “Do your duty sincerely without expecting anything in return,” he said, mentioning that this is the philosophy he lives by. Pointing out that it all started during the 2017 pro-Jallikattu protests, he revealed that his presence there became a major topic, even though, he claimed, he went there simply to “provide food for the kids.”

Following the footsteps of mentor Rajinikanth

Although that controversy eventually died down, it marked the beginning of politics becoming a part of Raghava Lawrence’s life. Later, when “Superstar” Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, Raghava — who considers him a mentor and a father-like figure — decided to extend his solidarity with the Indian cinema legend, believing that supporting Rajinikanth would also help him expand his philanthropic activities.

Raghava noted that he has been engaged in social work for years, including raising children at home, ensuring their education, and providing financial assistance for open-heart surgeries for the needy, among other things.

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“When I informed my people about my decision to enter politics with Rajinikanth, they were elated and asked if I would become a minister. I said, ‘Do your duty without expecting rewards.’ Ministerial positions are for the educated. I haven’t studied much. Let the party grow. We’ll do well in all fields. We’ll build a big trust. Politics should be for people’s welfare,” he added.

How Raghava Lawrence convinced his mother to change her stance

Although he was excited, Raghava Lawrence mentioned that his mother was initially opposed to his decision. “I don’t like you entering politics. It’s a sewer, don’t go there. They give money for votes; that’s how they win. There’s caste and religion. Don’t go into that mess,” he recalled his mother’s advice. “I could have gone against my mother, but I won’t thrive. My mother is my God,” he added.

However, the subsequent Covid-19 outbreak derailed all their plans, and Rajinikanth had to back out of his decision due to health concerns. Raghava shared that when he visited the superstar thereafter, Rajinikanth appeared heartbroken, feeling that he couldn’t do anything for the masses who made him who he is.

Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. After watching this video, please share your advice and guidance in the comments. If you say “No,” I will not enter politics and will continue my selfless service to society. But if you say “Yes,” I am ready to enter… pic.twitter.com/VwPFjdaUqy — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 12, 2026

Raghava Lawrence’s bond with CM Vijay

Revealing that Vijay is just as close to his heart as Rajinikanth, Raghava Lawrence shared his excitement upon learning of Vijay’s political entry. This time, too, he said his mother was against him taking the leap. When he shared his concerns with Vijay, the latter asked him to give her some time to understand things.

Once Vijay won, Raghava went straight to his mother. “Remember what you said about money and caste? My friend won! People voted just for his face and the trust in him. They trusted a good person. Good people can come (into politics), mom. Understand this and let me go,” he told her.

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His mother replied, “Yes, son, he (Vijay) changed everything. I didn’t expect such a big victory. If a good person wants to do something, it’s possible. I have confidence now.” Thus, she gave Raghava permission to enter politics.

He subsequently asked his fans for their permission: “Should I enter politics? Do I have that qualification? You tell me. Drop your comments below this video.”

Tiruchirappalli East bypoll and TVK rumours

For the unversed, Tiruchirappalli East was one of the two constituencies where Vijay contested in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. After winning both the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East segments, Vijay resigned from the latter, where a bypoll will now be held to elect a new member.

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Although the election date has yet to be announced, speculation has been rife that TVK will likely field Vijay’s close friend Raghava Lawrence in the constituency. While both of them have yet to make an official announcement about this, Raghava’s latest video has added fuel to the rumours.