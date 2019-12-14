Raghava Lawrence meets Kamal Haasan after Darbar audio launch speech backlash

Raghava Lawrence met Kamal Haasan personally and offered an explanation. (Photo: Raghava Lawrence/Twitter) Raghava Lawrence met Kamal Haasan personally and offered an explanation. (Photo: Raghava Lawrence/Twitter)

Raghava Lawrence, who was recently in the news for upsetting Kamal Haasan fans, has made amends. The dancer-turned-actor landed in trouble with Twitterati after he said that he threw cow dung at the Ulaganayagan’s posters as a child.

Raghava Lawrence, a self-professed Rajinikanth fan, made this statement during his speech at the Darbar audio launch, which happened in Chennai on December 7. Raghava incurred the wrath of Kamal Haasan fans and received widespread backlash on Twitter. To put an end to the criticism, the Kanchana-fame director and actor issued a statement on his official social media pages and requested everyone to watch the full video of his speech.

Taking this one step forward, Raghava Lawrence met Kamal Haasan personally and offered an explanation. The two had a cordial meeting and even took a photo.

He shared on Twitter, “This is regarding the statements I made during the Darbar Audio Launch about the Makkal Needhi Maiyam’s President, Kamal Haasan. The statements I made were interpreted wrongly and I was criticised on purpose. I did not mean it that way. And to stop the backlash, I met Kamal Haasan in person to offer an explanation, which Kamal sir accepted and also wished me well. Through this post, I thank Kamal Haasan for the love and understanding.”

Lawrence had earlier said, “After my speech at Darbar audio launch I saw few posts only highlighting that I hit cow dung on Kamal sir’s poster, see the whole video I have spoken that when I was a child as being a huge Thalaivar fan I did such thing against Kamal sir without knowing. Also added saying that when I see them walking by holding hands today I feel very happy.”

He further added, “I have huge respect for Kamal sir. Whenever I feel I have spoken something wrong, I apologise to anyone but in this, I haven’t said anything wrong. You will know if you see the whole video properly. Few people are planning to twist this. I know how much respect I have for Kamal sir by heart. I think it’s not necessary to prove or explain it to anyone.”

On the work front, Raghava Lawrence is currently busy with the official Hindi remake of the actor’s superhit horror comedy titled Kanchana. The film, titled Laxmmi Bomb, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

