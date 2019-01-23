Raghava Lawrence goes to Bollywood

Akshay Kumar will reprise Raghava Lawrence’s role in the official Hindi remake of Kanchana, the second part of the popular Muni franchise. This project marks Lawrence’s foray into Bollywood as a filmmaker.

According to sources, this film will go on floors from April. We learn Akshay expressed interest in remaking the film in Hindi, and Lawrence has been working on the script for quite some time in order to suit the sensibilities of the Hindi audience.

A source tells us, “The rest of the details including the cast and crew will be finalised in a couple of weeks. But the makers are planning to approach Sanjay Dutt or Amitabh Bachchan for the role that was done by Sarathkumar. This Hindi remake will be more of a combination of Muni (2007) and Muni 2: Kanchana (2011).”

Akshay Kumar is used to remaking successful Tamil films in Hindi including — Pammal K Sambandam (Kambakkht Ishq), Thuppakki (Holiday) and Siruthai (Rowdy Rathore).

Meanwhile, Lawrence has Kala Bhairava in the pipeline, for which he will start shooting, after the release of Kanchana 3 in April.