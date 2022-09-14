Raghava Lawrence gets ripped for Chandramukhi 2, see photo

Multifaceted actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has got jacked for his upcoming film, Chandramukhi 2. He took to his Twitter page to share pictures of his newly-achieved muscular physique garnering a lot of appreciation from his fans.

“Hi everyone, I want to share two things with you. Firstly, I want to share a my small effort I’m taking to transform my body for Chandramukhi 2. Thanks to my trainer Siva master for bringing this change. I need all your blessings,” Lawrence said in a statement while sharing the pictures.

He also had an additional announcement regarding his charity. “Secondly, I would like to thank all my donors for supporting me and my trust for all these years. You all stood by me and supported my vision with your donations. I have done the best I can and taken help from you whenever I needed it. Now that I’m in a good place and I’m signing more movies, I’ve decided to take the full responsibility of serving people by myself. Hence, I request my supports to not donate your money for Lawrence charitable trust. Your blessings is enough for me. I’m grateful for the support and love i’ve been receiving all these years. I will soon arrange a thanks giving event for all my supports! (sic),” he added.

Hi everyone! I want to share a small update about Chandramukhi 2 and my trust! pic.twitter.com/jLPrVm7q3N — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) September 13, 2022

The sequel to 2005 horror-comedy is written and directed by Pa Vasu, who helmed Chandramukhi starring superstar Rajinikanth. The film, which was the remake of Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu, gave Rajinikanth the much-needed break at the box office, as at the time he was reeling under the commercial failure of Baba.

Comedy icon Vadivelu, who had also played a key role in Chandramuki, will also be seen in the sequel. In 2010, Vasu made follow up films to Chandramuki, Aptharakshaka in Kannada and Nagavalli in Telugu. It’s unclear whether Chandramuki 2 would be the remake of these movies.