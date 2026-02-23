Thaai Kizhavi trailer: What has Radikaa Sarathkumar hidden in a spirit-guarded fort that no man can reach?

Thaai Kizhavi trailer: “Until the day I die, only I will enjoy all my wealth,” Pavunuthaayi (Radikaa Sarathkumar) asserts when her family asks her to distribute the properties among them after her husband’s death and live her remaining years in their homes. This sets the stage for what’s about to follow in the tale that begins with the words, “Once upon a time, there lived an old lady.”

The much-anticipated trailer of director Sivakumar Murugesan’s Thaai Kizhavi is here, offering a sneak peek into the movie’s chaotic world, where Pavunuthaayi’s relatives find themselves in a conundrum: they want her to die soon, but only after she reveals where she has hidden a secret asset.