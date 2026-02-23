Thaai Kizhavi trailer: What has Radikaa Sarathkumar hidden in a spirit-guarded fort that no man can reach?

Thaai Kizhavi trailer: Radikaa Sarathkumar's film will hit the screens on February 27.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 23, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Thaai Kizhavi trailer and release date: Radikaa Sarathkumar's film will hit the screens on Friday, February 27.Thaai Kizhavi trailer: Radikaa Sarathkumar plays Pavunuthaayi. (Screenshot: YouTube/SaregamaTamil)
Thaai Kizhavi trailer: “Until the day I die, only I will enjoy all my wealth,” Pavunuthaayi (Radikaa Sarathkumar) asserts when her family asks her to distribute the properties among them after her husband’s death and live her remaining years in their homes. This sets the stage for what’s about to follow in the tale that begins with the words, “Once upon a time, there lived an old lady.”

The much-anticipated trailer of director Sivakumar Murugesan’s Thaai Kizhavi is here, offering a sneak peek into the movie’s chaotic world, where Pavunuthaayi’s relatives find themselves in a conundrum: they want her to die soon, but only after she reveals where she has hidden a secret asset.

Also Read | Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life

The 2.50-minute promo begins with Pavunuthaayi happily relishing her dinner, listening to the iconic track “Annaaththe Aaduraar” from Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and Kamal Haasan’s Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989). She is then shown telling off her sons when they demand that she distribute the property among them after the death of their father.

In no time, the video cuts to show her bedridden. While her family begins preparations for her funeral even before she has actually passed away, their focus suddenly shift elsewhere as they notice that Pavunuthaayi is trying to communicate something to them through sign language. It must be regarding that secret property!

Watch Thaai Kizhavi trailer here:

The remainder of the trailer focuses on her sons and others running from pillar to post, trying to decipher what she is saying and find the asset that “she must have hidden in an eight-looped port that even ants can’t climb or a spirit-guarded fort no man can reach.” As the video progresses, we see that her condition remains unchanged, while her sons grow progressively weaker in their search for the property. “It seems that we might die before the oldie,” one of them says. But they aren’t ready to give up.

Also starring Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar, and Raichal Rabecca, Thaai Kizhavi is bankrolled jointly by Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. It boasts music by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar, and editing by San Lokesh. The movie will hit the screens on February 27.

