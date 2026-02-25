Radikaa Sarathkumar reveals the one ‘superstar’ role she took over, and why Rajinikanth didn’t play it

Radikaa Sarathkumar as Pavunu Thaayi in Thaai Kizhavi, a role the actress says carries the kind of mass appeal that would make you think of Rajinikanth

Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar made a candid admission at the trailer launch of her upcoming Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi on February 24 in Chennai, saying the mass appeal of her character reminded her of only one person — Rajinikanth.

“Honestly, while watching, I felt this was a film Superstar Rajinikanth should have played. Since he wouldn’t take on this particular role, they transformed the character into a female lead and cast me. If you look at the mass appeal she carries, you would only think about a Rajinikanth in the role,” she said at the event, where the film’s trailer was also unveiled.