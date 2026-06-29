Radikaa Sarathkumar slams ‘circus’ after Bhagyaraj’s death: ‘Give dignity to dead’

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar has renewed her criticism of how the scene outside K. Bhagyaraj’s Chennai residence was handled following his death, describing it as a moment that should have been reserved for mourning but instead turned into what she called a ‘circus’.

“Final goodbye, to 50 years of a very special friendship, a great creator, an evolved writer, a person who drew wonderful boundaries in cinema, a man I shared many laughs, wonderful work, who stood by my family always in his quiet loyal way. A shocking goodbye, for his family, friends, associates and fans,” Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote on X, while sharing unseen pictures with the filmmaker.