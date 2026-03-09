Without superstars, hit formulas or hiking ticket prices, a Tamil rural comedy enters Rs 50 crore club

Thaai Kizhavi box office collection day 11: Offering the Tamil film industry a much-needed shot in the arm, as it hasn’t had a solid blockbuster since the beginning of the year, director Sivakumar Murugesan’s Thaai Kizhavi has entered the Rs 50 crore club. What’s intriguing is that the movie achieved this milestone without a single so-called male star in its cast.

Headlined by Radikaa Sarathkumar, the film can’t even be placed in the typical commercial Tamil film bracket. Set against a rural backdrop, the comedy-drama revolves around Pavunuthaayi (Radikaa), a septuagenarian moneylender who was once fiercely independent but is now bedridden, and her three sons, who are running from pillar to post to claim a share of her wealth before she takes her last breath.