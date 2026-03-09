Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Without superstars, hit formulas or hiking ticket prices, a Tamil rural comedy enters Rs 50 crore club
Thaai Kizhavi Worldwide Box Office Collection: Radikaa Sarathkumar said that its collection would have been far higher had they increased ticket prices like those for big-ticket films headlined by male stars.
Thaai Kizhavi box office collection day 11: Offering the Tamil film industry a much-needed shot in the arm, as it hasn’t had a solid blockbuster since the beginning of the year, director Sivakumar Murugesan’s Thaai Kizhavi has entered the Rs 50 crore club. What’s intriguing is that the movie achieved this milestone without a single so-called male star in its cast.
Headlined by Radikaa Sarathkumar, the film can’t even be placed in the typical commercial Tamil film bracket. Set against a rural backdrop, the comedy-drama revolves around Pavunuthaayi (Radikaa), a septuagenarian moneylender who was once fiercely independent but is now bedridden, and her three sons, who are running from pillar to post to claim a share of her wealth before she takes her last breath.
Also Read | How Vikram and Jyotika’s busy schedules led to the start of Vijay and Trisha’s on-screen journey
With widely positive reviews from all quarters, Thaai Kizhavi has been performing stunningly well at the box office. The movie has thus far grossed Rs 51 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. After opening to a decent India nett collection of Rs 2.65 crore on February 27, the film witnessed a sudden jump in its earnings over the weekend and recorded Rs 5 crore and Rs 6.15 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Even during the subsequent weekdays, the movie’s collection didn’t fall below Rs 1.7 crore.
Meanwhile, on its second Saturday and Sunday in cinema halls, Thaai Kizhavi minted Rs 4.6 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively, thus continuing its strong performance. As of 7 pm on Monday, March 7, the film’s total domestic earnings stand at Rs 36.58 crore. Bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and actor Sivakarthikeyan under the banners of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Thaai Kizhavi marks Sivakumar Murugesan’s directorial debut.
Watch Thaai Kizhavi trailer here:
Amid the movie’s successful run, actor Radikaa Sarathkumar also maintained that Thaai Kizhavi’s collection would have been far higher had they increased ticket prices like those for big-ticket films headlined by male stars. “It could definitely do Rs 100 crore, if tickets were priced at Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,500, which is done for heroes. This collection is with the normal Rs 150/ticket. Nobody has taxed the public unnecessarily. That says a lot,” she wrote on X, replying to a post saying that Thaai Kizhavi is a “perfectly packaged film.”
The film also features Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar, and Raichal Rabecca in key roles. It boasts music by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar, and editing by San Lokesh.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05