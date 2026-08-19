‘Seen his pain’: Radikaa Sarathkumar reveals Suriya overcame deep mental battles

Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar has revealed that Suriya went through significant personal and mental struggles in recent years. Speaking at the Vishwanath and Sons success meet, Radikaa, who plays Suriya’s mother in the film and has known him for years, said she is one of the few people the actor opens up to, and that most people have no idea what he has been through privately.

“I feel way more connected to him as a family member because I’ve seen his struggles, seen the pain he’s been through. A lot of people have faced challenges in movies, but the real mental battles, that’s another level. Suriya overcame those struggles, and watching him closely, I genuinely feel proud when I see him,” she said.