Radikaa Sarathkumar catches up with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara ‘over chai and beautiful babies’. See photo

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are having frequent visitors these days. The obvious reason is the newborn twins of the couple. Only recently, celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik and stylist Neeraja Kona visited the new parents in the block and the pictures from the meet went viral on social media. Now, veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar has paid a visit to the star couple and the twins.

Radikaa also took to Twitter to share a picture with the duo and wrote, “Catching up with the beautiful woman #Nayanthara and the fun #vigneshshivan over chai and beautiful babies. more strength and power to you from the bottom of my heart (sic).”

Catching up with the beautiful woman #Nayanthara and the fun #vigneshshivan over chai and beautiful babies❤️❤️❤️❤️more strength and power to you from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/ti20rzokmJ — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 17, 2022

Radikaa Sarathkumar has collaborated with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara in the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She played the role named Inspector Meena Kumari, a naive mother of the hero Pandi (Vijay Sethupathi), who is unaware of his ambitions of becoming a gangster. The film is also a special one for Vignesh and Nayanthara as it was their first collaboration. It is said that they two fell in love on the sets of the blockbuster rom-com.

After dating for years, Nayanthara and Vignesh finally tied the knot on June 9 this year in a resort in Mahabalipuram. Four months after the grand wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed twin boys.

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in Prithviraj’s Gold. She is also the female lead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which marks her Hindi debut. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, will next direct Ajith Kumar in an upcoming film tentatively called AK62.

Meanwhile, Radikaa Sarathkumar is getting praise for her performance in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Today, which is having a good run at the box office. Kolai, Ghosty and Chandramukhi 2 are some of her upcoming projects.