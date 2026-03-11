Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
A Rs 9 cr Tamil film made with no ‘big hero’ returns 6x its cost: Radhika Sarathkumar on Thaai Kizhavi’s true success without jacking up ticket prices
At the Thaai Kizhavi success event, veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar made a pointed case against premium ticket pricing in Indian cinema
Veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar did not mince her words at the Thaai Kizhavi success event. Standing in front of a film that was made for roughly Rs 9 crore, with no star hero, no action sequences and no VFX spectacle, she made a pointed argument about what box office success actually means.
“This film collected 50 to 60 crores with a Rs 150 ticket rate,” she said. “Some big hero films sold tickets for Rs 1500 to Rs 2000. If you look at it rightfully, we have done better than everybody else. That’s the true success.”
The numbers behind her statement are hard to argue with. In just 10 days, Thaai Kizhavi crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office, becoming only the second Kollywood film of 2026 to reach that milestone, after Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. The film was made on a budget of Rs 9 crore, delivering a return on investment of over 321 percent. When measured against its cost, its ticket price and the size of its audience, the film’s achievement stands apart from anything a Rs 300 crore production pulling in crowds at Rs 1500 a seat can claim.
Thaai Kizhavi follows Pavunuthayi, a 70-year-old arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Her estranged sons return home after a troubling incident, reopening old wounds and setting off a chaotic family dynamic. There are no item numbers, no chase sequences and no marquee male lead. What the film does have is Radhika herself, carrying almost every scene on her shoulders, and a story that found its audience through word of mouth alone.
The film’s commercial performance has been notable for a mid-budget drama, attracting audiences across different age groups with its blend of situational comedy and emotional beats. It performed strongest in its home state of Tamil Nadu, where it collected Rs 34.25 crore, while also finding audiences in Karnataka and other markets.
What makes Radikaa’s statement land with particular weight is the context she is speaking into. Tamil and Telugu cinema have spent the last two years in a growing public debate over premium ticket pricing, with large-hero productions charging multiples of the standard rate for opening weekend shows, a practice that has drawn consistent criticism from audiences, smaller filmmakers and trade analysts alike. Radikaa’s argument is that when you strip out the inflated ticket revenue, the math often looks very different.
The film turned out to be a big surprise for Tamil cinema, with trade observers describing its run as phenomenal for a no-star film. Backed by Sivakarthikeyan Productions and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film was distributed by AGS Entertainment.
“That’s the true success,” she said. And by the numbers, it is difficult to disagree.
