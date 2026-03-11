A Rs 9 cr Tamil film made with no ‘big hero’ returns 6x its cost: Radhika Sarathkumar on Thaai Kizhavi’s true success without jacking up ticket prices

Veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar did not mince her words at the Thaai Kizhavi success event. Standing in front of a film that was made for roughly Rs 9 crore, with no star hero, no action sequences and no VFX spectacle, she made a pointed argument about what box office success actually means.

“This film collected 50 to 60 crores with a Rs 150 ticket rate,” she said. “Some big hero films sold tickets for Rs 1500 to Rs 2000. If you look at it rightfully, we have done better than everybody else. That’s the true success.”

The numbers behind her statement are hard to argue with. In just 10 days, Thaai Kizhavi crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office, becoming only the second Kollywood film of 2026 to reach that milestone, after Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. The film was made on a budget of Rs 9 crore, delivering a return on investment of over 321 percent. When measured against its cost, its ticket price and the size of its audience, the film’s achievement stands apart from anything a Rs 300 crore production pulling in crowds at Rs 1500 a seat can claim.