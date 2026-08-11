‘I froze’: Radhika Sarathkumar shot comedy scene minutes after learning of mother’s death

Radhika Sarathkumar was in the middle of filming a comedy scene for Vishwanath and Sons when she received the news that her mother, Geetha Radha, had died. Instead of leaving the set immediately, the veteran actor asked if she could finish the scene first.

Director Venky Atluri and co-stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju recently recalled the emotional incident in an interview released by the film’s producer, Sithara Entertainments. They revealed that around 85% of the scene had already been completed and Radhika insisted on finishing the remaining portions because recreating it later would have been difficult.

“We were shooting a proper comedy scene. It was a proper comedy scene, and that was when the news came that Radhika ma’am’s mother had just passed away. But she asked, ‘Can I finish this scene and leave?’ I froze for a second and just went completely blank,” Atluri recalled.

The contrast between the nature of the scene and what had just happened left the cast and crew stunned.

“And here we were filming a comedy scene!” Mamitha Baiju added.

Radhika’s mother had asked her to go for the shoot

Radhika Sarathkumar explained that the decision was also connected to her mother’s wishes. She had come to the set knowing that her mother’s health was critical and had been in the hospital.

“85% of the scene was done. Only five shots were left. It was impossible to recreate the scene later. I came to the shoot when my mother was in the hospital. I knew it was a critical time, but she said, ‘No, go shoot,’” Radhika said.

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Her mother, Geetha Radha, the wife of late actor M.R. Radha, died in Chennai in September 2025 at the age of 86 after suffering from age-related health issues. Radhika had shared the news of her mother’s death at the time.

In June 2026, she also talked about her mother while paying tribute to filmmaker Bharathiraja, describing her mother as one of the two people who made her who she is.

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Mamitha Baiju recalls watching Radhika Sarathkumar perform

Mamitha Baiju said she had spoken to Radhika about her relationship with her mother just a day before the shoot.

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“The day before, when she was talking to me, I got to know how attached she was to her mother. She talked to me about the bond with her mother, how she is, her health. I could relate because I share a similar bond with my mother,” she said.

That made the situation on set even more difficult for Mamitha.

“So on the day of the shoot when that news arrived, I was truly heartbroken. I was just watching her perform the scene and she was delivering the comedy with total commitment, fully immersed in the performance. In that moment, as a fellow actor, I was left speechless,” she recalled.

Suriya praises Radhika’s dedication to cinema

Suriya, who stars in Vishwanath and Sons alongside Mamitha and Radhika, said the latter’s decision demonstrated the commitment that has sustained her career over several decades.

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“Look at the immense respect she is giving to her craft. That dedication is exactly why she has sustained such a legendary career to this day. It reflects the deep love and respect she holds for herself and for everything cinema has given her,” he said.

Radhika Sarathkumar has been one of the prominent actors in South Indian cinema for decades, while also establishing herself as a producer and television personality.

About Vishwanath and Sons

Vishwanath and Sons is directed by Venky Atluri and stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. The film follows Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life is shaped by family, relationships and an unexpected romance.

The film marks Suriya’s first collaboration with Atluri, who previously directed Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. Raveena Tandon also marks her return to Tamil cinema after more than two decades.

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Vishwanath and Sons is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.