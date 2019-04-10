Radha Ravi on sexist remarks against Nayanthara: Why should I apologise?

After making derogatory remarks against Nayanthara, Radha Ravi is at it again. At the launch of the short film Enakku Innoru Mugam Iruku, Ravi said that he did not commit a serious crime by making those remarks and hence he won’t apologise.

Radha Ravi said, “Yes, I had said that if I had hurt anyone, I would like to convey my regrets to them (Nayanthara). I have never apologised to anyone and it doesn’t run in my blood. Why should I apologise? Did I commit a serious crime?”

The veteran actor further said that the day he was making those remarks, the audience was cheering loudly and supporting him. “Today, I am getting loud cheers from audience and media people. I got a similar reception that day as well. If I speak the truth, people will eventually support me,” he added.

Despite many celebrities criticising his remarks publicly, Radha Ravi chose to stick to his old remarks.”Whatever happened to me is not even a big issue, it is all temporary. If my speech had enough truth in it, accept it, otherwise ignore it,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Radha Ravi had made sexist remarks against Nayanthara at the trailer launch of her film Kolayuthil Kalaam. He had said, “She plays a ghost in Tamil films and the goddess Sita in Telugu movies. In my days, we would cast actresses like KR Vijaya to play the role of Sita. Today, anybody can play Sita. You can cast a person, whom you respect or someone who sleeps around.”

Radhika Sarathkumar, Vignesh Shivn, Chinmayi, Vishal and many others had publicly condemned Radha Ravi’s statements. Nayanthara later issued a statement regarding the issue where she said, “As an actor of considerable seniority and work experience, Mr Radha Ravi should have led the younger generation by example, instead he has chosen to take up the role of a ‘misogynist’ role model. These are troubled times for women as women are establishing themselves predominantly in every field of public life and asserting their due place in this era of meritocracy.”