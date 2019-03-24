Veteran actor Radha Ravi draws flak for misogynistic comments against Nayanthara

Actor Nayanthara is one of the industry’s most successful leading ladies. She has proved her versatility by taking on a multitude of projects and experimenting with roles. Nayanthara paved the way for new-age actresses to star in movies and proved that successful movies do not necessarily require a male lead. She has rightfully been dubbed as the “Lady Superstar” of Kollywood.

But even an actress of her mettle is not immune from the glaring misogyny present in the cinema industry today. During the trailer launch of her upcoming horror film, Kolayuthil Kalaam, veteran actor Radha Ravi, one of the chief guests invited for the event got personal with regard to comments on the actor and her career.

In the 20-minute long speech, Ravi started off by asking everyone not to call the actress “Lady Superstar” and compare her to legends like MGR, Sivaji and Rajnikanth because it “hurts him” when he hears people do that. “She plays a ghost in Tamil films and the goddess Sita in Telugu movies. In my days, we would cast actresses like KR Vijaya to play the role of Sita. Today, anybody can play Sita. You can cast a person, whom you respect or someone who sleeps around,” Ravi said, attacking Nayanthara’s character on a public platform. “This is happening because people of Tamil Nadu forget everything easily,” he added.

No top director, producer or actor has come forward to publicly condemn Radha Ravi for his remarks. Singer Chinmayi, who was banned from the dubbing union by Radha Ravi for her role in the #MeToo movement, was the first celebrity to voice her opinion on Twitter. She pointed out the hypocrisy of how her situation was handled and tweeted, “Ok. So the Producer’s council and the Nadigar Sangam can’t take any action in my case because they cannot ‘interfere in the functioning of other unions’. But This man is actually abusing a successful female actor on stage. Do take action, if you could? Mucccccchu thanksu”.

Director Vignesh Shivn also took to Twitter to call out Radha Ravi’s sexist comments and mentioned that he is feeling “clueless and helpless” because nobody from the Nadigar Sangam is going to take any action against the veteran actor anyway.

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar also showed her support to Nayanthara by calling her one of the few dedicated actors of her generation. Radhika also added that she met Radha Ravi and told him that what he said wasn’t in good taste. “Nayanthara is one of the few dedicated actors we hav today, have the pleasure knowing her and sharing professional space with her, she is above all this, did not watch full video , but met Ravi today and told him it was not in good taste at all,” she tweeted.

Others from the industry who have condemned Radha Ravi include actor Varu Sarathkumar and singer T M Krishna.

As the head of the dubbing union and MR Radha’s son, Radha Ravi wields a lot of power in the industry. This is not the first he has made derogatory comments against women.