Raatchasi trailer: Jyotika plays a tough taskmaster

The trailer of Raatchasi was released on Friday. The movie, starring Jyotika in the lead role, seems to be critical of the educational institutions run by the government.

The trailer opens with Jyotika’s character sharing her wisdom on morality. A rough translation of her dialogue is: “If you don’t stop an evil thing that is happening before your eyes, you become part of that evil thing. Those who fight it find a place in history.” She recites her pearls of wisdom in the backdrop of a conflict-hit government school, which has for some reasons slipped into chaos.

Jyotika’s Geetha Rani is a no-nonsense teacher who becomes a nightmare to her colleagues at a village government school. The students are unruly and their teachers care less about their well-being or future. Geetha takes it upon herself to reform the failing school in the face of daunting muscle power, dispiriting sexism and corrupt politics. Now, that explains why the film is named Raatchasi, which means a female demon.

The film is written and directed by debutant Sy. Gowtham Raj and is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, which is also the production house behind Suriya’s latest release NGK. Poornima Bhagyaraj, Sathyan, Hareesh Peradi and Kavitha Bharathi among others will be seen in important roles.

Raatchasi is set to hit the screens in June.

Jyotika was last seen in Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Hindi film Tumhari Sulu. The actor is currently shooting for director Jeethu Joseph’s film, in which she also shares screen space with her brother-in-law Karthi.