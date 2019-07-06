Raatchasi leaked by Tamilrockers

Sy Gowthamraj directorial Raatchasi has found its way to Tamilrockers. The Jyothika starrer is only the latest film to fall prey to the notorious piracy website.

Tamilrockers has become a pain for film and television production houses over the last few years. Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, it has not stopped being a troublemaker.

One can find all the latest releases from across different languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu among others on Tamilrockers. It is not even limited to films. Popular TV and web series like Game of Thrones and Sacred Games can also be found on the site.

Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeertana gave the film 2 stars. She wrote, “Raatchasi doesn’t convey anything new to the audience but simply discusses issues that were highlighted in Saattai and Pallikoodam—how the Government schools are unable to give quality education to a large section of the population. Gowthamraj may have had good intentions, but what they are, is not obvious from what is on screen. His scattered approach to storytelling, with detours, is a huge letdown.”

“Raatchasi could have been a better film if the director understood the screenplay and characters were as important as ‘messages’. I would have liked the film more if Jyotika was portrayed as an ordinary person with flaws, instead of a superwoman with extraordinary dreams. It is ‘that’ ordinariness of the character which resonates with the audience always. Films need not be preachy or have a message. It’s enough if filmmakers are honest in their intent and creative in their expression,” she added.