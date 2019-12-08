Raangi teaser: Trisha starrer promises a gripping ride

Raangi, directed by Saravanan of Engeyum Eppothum fame, is touted to be an action-thriller. Raangi, directed by Saravanan of Engeyum Eppothum fame, is touted to be an action-thriller.

The teaser of actor Trisha's upcoming film was unveiled during the Darbar Audio Launch yesterday. Titled Raangi, the movie is helmed by Engeyum Eppothum fame Saravanan, while director AR Murgadoss has penned the script.

Raangi’s teaser is effective in setting the scene for an intriguing thriller film. The 44 -second-long teaser does not have any dialogues and instead, focuses mainly on action-sequences and the suspenseful background score. Trisha is seen performing stunts and though the makers have not revealed any details about the script, one wonders if the movie will tackle the issue of human-trafficking. The premise is promising in itself as there are loads of guns and stunts to keep the audience hooked.

Raangi is being bankrolled by Subaskaran, who is also producing Rajinikanth’s Darbar, under the banner of Lyca Productions. C Sathya has been roped in to compose music while KA Shakthivel and M Subarak will oversee cinematography and editing, respectively.

Trisha, who is one of the most successful actors in Kollywood, will be seen playing the lead in this female-centric flick. Raangi also stars Mollywood actress Anaswara Rajan in a pivotal role.

On the work front, Trisha was last seen in Petta, opposite Rajinikanth. She is awaiting the release of Garjanai, the Tamil remake of the Anushka Sharma starrer NH10 and Sathuranga Vettai 2 opposite Arvind Swamy. Trisha is also busy filming Paramapadham Vilayattu and 1818.

