Trisha looks intense in Raangi first look

Trisha on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming film Raangi, which is directed by M. Saravanan.

“Here We Go!The Intriguing and Thrilling #Raangi First Look! (sic),” tweeted the actor, while sharing the posters.

Saravanan has directed the film from a script of his former boss and ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss. He started out as assistant director under the guidance of Murugadoss and he ventured out on his own in 2009 with Telugu film Ganesh. However, he caught his first major break with his Tamil debut, Engeyum Eppodhum.

The 2011 film was both a critical and commercial hit. The film revolved around relationships, road accidents and propagated the importance of organ donations. Murugadoss had co-produced the film along with Fox Star Studios. Now, the Spyder director has written the story for Saravanan’s next, which is said to be a thriller.

The poster features an enraged Trisha being handcuffed by cops in a foreign location. At the moment, we don’t have details regarding Trisha’s character. The film is currently in production.

Trisha’s previous major role was romantic drama 96, which was appreciated by critics and the audience alike. She made a cameo appearance in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta, which became a blockbuster after it released earlier this year.

She also has films like Garjanai, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Paramapadham Vilayattu in the pipeline.