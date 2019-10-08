Raaj Kamal Films International ropes in Bigg Boss Tamil 3’s Tharshan for a project

Tharshan, a popular contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, will be doing a film for Kamal Haasan’s home production, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). This was revealed by Ulaganayagan himself on the grand finale episode.

“Only a very few artistes have been bestowed with this honour and RKFI is happy to associate with Tharshan,” said Kamal Haasan.

An emotional Tharshan, responded, “I might have missed the title, but not what has come my way. I’ll work harder to win people’s hearts.” Also, he added, “I have only seen my mom cry in sorrow, but for the first time, I’m seeing happy tears.”

A little birdie informs, it will be a three-film deal. Though we don’t know about the cast and crew of Tharshan’s film with RKFI, a section of media houses had reported he’s a part of Indian 2, a sequel to Shankar’s 1996 hit film with Kamal Haasan.

If this materialises, Tharshan will join the likes of Kamal Haasan, Vivekh, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Jagan and Priya Bhavani Shankar, in Indian 2.

The shooting is underway in Sri Perumbudur. “Kajal Aggarwal will start shooting for her portions in November,” says a source.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is being shot in Tamil, and will be dubbed into Hindi and Telugu.