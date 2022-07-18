scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Madhavan: Vedaant’s achievements are not at par with the fame he is getting right now

While Madhavan is overjoyed by his son's achievements, he's also mindful of not being carried away by all the attention and admiration that Vedaant gets from his fans.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 18, 2022 3:12:22 pm
rocketry movie trailerMadhavan in Rocketry.

Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan is one of the stars who are very articulative and emotionally well balanced both in professional and personal life. He is quite proud of the progress his son Vedaant is making as a competitive swimmer. And he shared every achievement of his son with his followers on his social media handle.

Madhavan even recently shared the video of Vedaant in the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2022. “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken (sic),” he tweeted.

Also Read |Allu Arjun on doing Bollywood films: ‘Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone but…’

While Madhavan is overjoyed by his son’s achievements, he’s also mindful of not being carried away by all the attention and admiration that Vedaant gets from his fans. “Vedaant, I and Sarita realised that he got a lot of attention because he is my child. His achievements are not at par with the fame he is getting right now. He’s won a few competitions and still has a long way to go. There are better swimmers in his age group in India. The good news is that Vedaant realises it,” the actor told India Today.

Madhavan also mentioned that Vedaant continues to train without letting any of the fame get into his head.

Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film was released in cinemas earlier this month to mixed reviews. However, it has generated positive word of mouth from the audience.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes ColomboPremium
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes Colombo

Rocketry tells the story of aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage and suffered for more than 20 years before he was cleared of all the charges. Besides acting in the film, Madhavan has also written, directed and produced it.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina birthday photos
Inside Katrina Kaif’s fun Maldives birthday, Sunny Kaushal calls it ‘happy Katrina week’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement