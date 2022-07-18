Madhavan: Vedaant’s achievements are not at par with the fame he is getting right now

Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan is one of the stars who are very articulative and emotionally well balanced both in professional and personal life. He is quite proud of the progress his son Vedaant is making as a competitive swimmer. And he shared every achievement of his son with his followers on his social media handle.

Madhavan even recently shared the video of Vedaant in the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2022. “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken (sic),” he tweeted.

While Madhavan is overjoyed by his son’s achievements, he’s also mindful of not being carried away by all the attention and admiration that Vedaant gets from his fans. “Vedaant, I and Sarita realised that he got a lot of attention because he is my child. His achievements are not at par with the fame he is getting right now. He’s won a few competitions and still has a long way to go. There are better swimmers in his age group in India. The good news is that Vedaant realises it,” the actor told India Today.

Never say never . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️🙏🙏@VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

Madhavan also mentioned that Vedaant continues to train without letting any of the fame get into his head.

Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film was released in cinemas earlier this month to mixed reviews. However, it has generated positive word of mouth from the audience.

Rocketry tells the story of aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage and suffered for more than 20 years before he was cleared of all the charges. Besides acting in the film, Madhavan has also written, directed and produced it.