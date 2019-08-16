R Madhavan shuts down troll who called him ‘fake Hindu’

Actor R Madhavan has shut down the troll who accused him for being a ‘fake Hindu’. The Vikram Vedha actor had uploaded a photo on Instagram having him, his son and his father celebrating the traditional ceremony of Avani Avittam.

A user noticed a Christian cross in the background and commented on the photo, “Why do they have a cross in the background? Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today.”

Many other users began to troll the actor not just on Instagram, but also Twitter and Facebook reiterating the ‘fake Hindu’ accusation. However, Madhavan schooled the troll and his likes in the perils of bigotry and his firm belief in religious pluralism.

Madhavan said in a social media statement, “I really don’t worry about respect from the likes of you. (sic) I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism. I have blessing form the Dargas [Dargahs] there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought. My home is home to staff from all faiths and we pray at a common alter. Like any defence personal will tell you, happens in every unit. I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time respect each and every faith, belief and region. ‘YemmadhamumSammadham’ (I respect each religion as my own).”

He added, “I hope my son follows that too. I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church. I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that. All I have is a lot of love and respect to give as my vast travels and experience has proved, is the only true faith. Peace and love to you too (sic).”

Madhavan is currently awaiting the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he is starring in, co-producing and also making his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Padma Bhushan-awardee ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.