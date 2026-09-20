51 doctors, 1,800 engineers: Madhavan salutes Suriya’s Agaram Foundation milestone

R Madhavan and Suriya have shared a warm camaraderie since working together in Mani Ratnam’s 2004 political drama Aayutha Ezhuthu. Suriya even had a memorable cameo as himself in Madhavan’s directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022). M0st recently, Madhavan shared an achievement scored by Suriya’s education initiative Agaram Foundation on his Instagram Stories, saluting his fellow actor and filmmaker.

Madhavan took to Instagram Stories to share a post about the Agaram Foundation, which stated that the organisation continues to support students, many of them first-generation learners, who face social and financial barriers in pursuing education. The post claimed that among its beneficiaries, 51 students have gone on to become doctors and 1,800 engineers.

Madhavan shared these facts with a salute emoji.

Suriya, who has been quite vocal about the disadvantaged getting educated, mentioned earlier at an event in Chennai that over 6000 students have benefitted from Agaram Foundation over the past 20 years. These mostly include the first members of their families to study beyond class 12.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Madhavan and Suriya’s mutual admiration society

Suriya recently took to his X profile to heap praise on Madhavan for his performance in Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s period drama GDN, in which the latter plays the titular role of Indian inventor GD Naidu. “Dear brother, @ActorMadhavan You always aim for the highest standards in all that you do – #GDN is yet another feather in your stand-out roles,” wrote Suriya.

Earlier this year, Suriya also heaped praise on Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar, in which Madhavan plays the key role of Ajay Sanyal. “Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for giving this masterpiece. Dhurandhar, what a movie! Completely blown by your craft… love & respect to you and the whole team. Special congrats to my bro R. Madhavan – what a transformation!,” wrote Suriya on X.

Madhavan returned the favour and thanked Suriya for his generosity. “Wow, brother, this means the world to me coming from you and Jo. How gracious, large-hearted, and sweet of you. All the love right back at you, brother. Can’t wait to see your upcoming movies. God bless you and thank God for you both,” he wrote, referring to Suriya and his wife and actor Jyotika, who also hailed Dhurandhar as a “masterpiece”.

In fact, Madhavan shares an enduring onscreen partnership with Jyotika. They have shared screen space in Azhagam Perumal’s 2001 Tamil romantic comedy Dumm Dumm Dumm, Vikraman’s Priyamana Thozhi (2003), and, most recently, Vikas Bahl’s 2024 Bollywood psychological thriller Haiwaan.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi confirms Maharaja 2, says he’ll act in Hollywood remake for free

Interestingly, Madhavan was also seen alongside Suriya, Jyotika, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in V Priya’s 2008 docudrama short film Herova? Zerova?. Sponsored by the Ministry of Education of Tamil Nadu, it highlighted the importance of childhood education, and flagged issues like early student dropouts and child labour. It was produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s banner 2D Entertainment.