R Madhavan remembers ‘auspicious beginning’ of his career, shares Alaipayuthey clip

Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan recently got nostalgic about his debut movie Alaipayuthey. He shared a short snippet with key moments from the movie with the male chorus of the ‘Snehithane Snehithane’ song playing in the backdrop.

“It is all kind of nostalgia.. thank you guys for making this ..Now I feel all the nervousness and excitement of my early days in the industry .. what and auspicious beginning (sic),” he wrote on his Instagram account while sharing the nostalgic video.

It’s unclear what triggered Madhavan to get nostalgic about the movie. It is not even the film’s release anniversary as it was released in cinemas on April 14, 2000. So what caused Madhavan to get emotional about the movie? It seems only he can tell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Madhavan made his debut in Tamil with Alaipayuthey, which was written and directed by Mani Ratnam. Most romantic movies at the time dealt with the relationship problems faced by the couples while they were dating and ended on a happy note with them getting married to each other. Alaipayuthey, however, explored the relationship troubles that arise between a couple after they fall in love and get married to each other. The film thought us that one shouldn’t take a happily-ever-after ending for granted. To preserve and protect a relationship is a lot of work. And one has to put in the workday in and day out. It was remade as Sathiya in Hindi.

Alaipayuthey’s score and songs are evergreens, thanks to the genius of Oscar-winner AR Rahman. Not just for Madhavan, it was also a landmark film in Shalini’s acting career.