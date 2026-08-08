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R Madhavan’s GDN struggles to cross Rs 1 cr on opening day, earns Rs 59 lakh
GDN box office collection Day 1: R Madhavan’s GDN struggled to make an impact on opening day and couldn't even cross the Rs 1 crore mark.
GDN box office collection Day 1: After the massive success of Aditya Dhar’s two-part revenge saga Dhurandhar, R Madhavan has returned to the big screen, this time as the leading man in GDN. The biographical drama, based on the life of industrial pioneer GD Naidu, marks Madhavan’s return to a Tamil theatrical release in a lead role. However, the film has had a disappointing start at the box office.
GDN managed a total gross collection of just Rs 59 lakh on its opening day, failing to cross the Rs 1 crore mark. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s India net collection stood at around Rs 53 lakh. Of this, the Tamil version contributed Rs 46 lakh, while the Telugu version added only Rs 7 lakh. The opening becomes particularly underwhelming when compared with the recent theatrical performances of Madhavan’s films.
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His last major Tamil theatrical release, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he also directed and starred in, opened at around Rs 1.73 crore net. Vikram Vedha, in which he starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi and which was later remade in Hindi, collected around Rs 2 crore net on its opening day. The comparison becomes even more stark when GDN is placed alongside Madhavan’s recent Hindi releases. De De Pyaar De 2, which also starred Ajay Devgn, opened at Rs 8.75 crore, while Shaitaan, also featuring Devgn, earned around Rs 14.75 crore on its opening day.
GDN is also facing competition from the other major Tamil release, DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film collected around Rs 4.1 crore net on its opening day, putting further pressure on GDN at the ticket window. With its opening day numbers remaining heavily underwhelming, it now remains to be seen whether GDN can show growth over the weekend and improve its box office performance in the coming days.
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