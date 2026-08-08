R Madhavan’s GDN struggles to cross Rs 1 cr on opening day, earns Rs 59 lakh

GDN box office collection Day 1: After the massive success of Aditya Dhar’s two-part revenge saga Dhurandhar, R Madhavan has returned to the big screen, this time as the leading man in GDN. The biographical drama, based on the life of industrial pioneer GD Naidu, marks Madhavan’s return to a Tamil theatrical release in a lead role. However, the film has had a disappointing start at the box office.

GDN managed a total gross collection of just Rs 59 lakh on its opening day, failing to cross the Rs 1 crore mark. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s India net collection stood at around Rs 53 lakh. Of this, the Tamil version contributed Rs 46 lakh, while the Telugu version added only Rs 7 lakh. The opening becomes particularly underwhelming when compared with the recent theatrical performances of Madhavan’s films.