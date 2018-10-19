Queen remakes: Meet the queens – Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Agarwal, Manjima Mohan and Parul Yadav

The remakes of Bollywood hit Queen will hit screens in 2019

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Agarwal, Manjima Mohan and Parul Yadav on Friday shared the first look posters of their upcoming films, which are the official remakes of Bollywood hit film Queen.

In Telugu, the film has been titled as That Is Mahalakshmi starring Tamannaah as Mahalakshmi sporting a pair of oversized spectacles. The film is directed by Prasanth Varma of Awe fame.

In Tamil, the movie is titled Paris Paris, and it features Kajal Agarwal as the female lead. The poster shows Kajal’s Parameshwari sitting on a skateboard in the backdrop of iconic Eiffel Tower. She is also wearing the brown sweater which is very recognizable from the original film, which had Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

Eiffel Tower provides the backdrop for Kannada and Malayalam posters too. Manjima Mohan plays the lead role in the Malayalam remake named Zam Zam. The poster features Manjima sporting a yellow dress in the crowd of Burqa-clad women standing in front of Eiffel Tower. The movie is being helmed by filmmaker Neelakanta, who was the first choice to make the film in Telugu.

“Living in the character of #Parvati has been one of the best experiences in my life. Presenting to you, our first look of #MovieButterly (sic),” tweeted Parul Yadav, while sharing the poster. Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind is helming the Kannada and Tamil remakes.

