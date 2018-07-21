Pyaar Prema Kaadhal trailer: Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson in a tale of urbane, mismatched love

The well cut two-minute trailer of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal sets the tone of the film quite well. The well cut two-minute trailer of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal sets the tone of the film quite well.

The trailer of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal was launched on Saturday. The trailer was tweeted out by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is the producer of the film.

We get to meet Sree, the innocent boy-next-door. He is the typical 'Chennai paiyan', the one who is on social media but doesn't know what LA is. And we get to meet Raiza Wilson, the stereotypical 'modern girl', who drinks like a fish and swears a lot. And guess what her dream is, to open a restaurant in LA. The mismatch is quite obvious but somehow the couple falls in love.

The trailer has a lot of zing in charting out the mismatches between the couple. Not just them, but also how inorganic Raiza would be in Sree’s family. And it also holds back what the actual story is about but manages to get us piqued with it’s characters. But the effectiveness of the film lies how this is going to be fleshed out, how organically these characters are written. If it is going to be as fake as when Raiza takes a swig of the beer bottle without even pretending to gulp, we might have a problem. However, the trailer does bring out a few wry smiles, gives us a lot of hope.

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is Yuvan Shankar Raja’s first production. Directed by Elan, the film brings the Bigg Boss pair Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson to the big screen. Yuvan is also in charge of music for the film. The film is expected to release soon.

