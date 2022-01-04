Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa trailer: A rush of feel-good in these dark times

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday released the trailer of its upcoming anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. It is the second instalment of its 2020 anthology series, which is about finding silver lining in the grimmest of moments.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai had an ensemble of five short films, which were helmed by some of the leading names of Tamil cinema. The film majorly played up the idea about how the lockdown forced everyone to go back to their homes, reconcile and bond with their family members. It is was all about people trying to make sense of the pandemic-induced lockdown and struggling to cope with the ensuing challenges.

Going by the trailer, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, which is also a five-part series, is about people trying to discover normalcy and live their lives on their own terms in the middle of the pandemic. The anthology is set against the backdrop of the second wave of Covid 19 infections, which overburdened our healthcare system and brought the country to its knees.

It feels like that the characters in the movies are lonely and they are using everything at their disposal to re-connect with fellow humans. The film seems to have an innate tenderness and solid feel-good element.

The first film in the anthology is titled Mugakavasa Mutham and it is directed by Balaji Mohan. The short story features Gouri Kishan and TeeJay Arunasalam.

Mouname Paarvayaai is directed by Madhumita and it features Nadiya Moidu and Joju George. “In these two years of lockdowns and isolation, we’ve been given an opportunity to evaluate & re-evaluate our perspective on relationships. This film is my take on the relationship between a middle-aged couple, portrayed by Nadiya Moidu and Joju George, living by themselves. The people behind the voice tend to fade in the background as life’s everyday drudgery takes forefront. What do we do then, when this certainty is confronted by an uncertain future?,” Madhumita, director of Mouname Paarvayaai, said.

The second film is titled Loners. It is directed by Halitha Shameem. Lijomol Jose of Jai Bhim fame and Arjun Das play the lead roles in Loners.

While Aishwarya Lekshmi and Nirmal Pillai starrer Nizhal Tharum Idham is directed by Richard Anthony, The Mask is directed by Surya Krishna with Sananth and Dhilip Subbarayan in the lead roles.

The new season of Putham Pudhu Kaalai titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 14.