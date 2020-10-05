Putham Pudhu Kaalai trailer promises an engaging feel-good film

Putham Pudhu Kaalai will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer of upcoming anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai is out. Putham Pudhu Kaalai comprises five short films directed by five leading south Indian filmmakers. The common theme that connects all the short films is “the new beginning”.

Going by the trailer, Putham Pudhu Kaalai revolves around five different relationships. And these relationships are put to test following the sudden 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each film is centered on a unique theme of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope set and filmed in the times of the nationwide lockdown,” said a statement from the filmmakers.

The directors had to work with a small team of cast and crew in line with the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time. “It was like my days in film institution,” recalled director Rajiv Menon at the trailer launch. He has directed the short film Reunion in the anthology.

It is, indeed, a reunion of sorts for Rajiv as Putham Pudhu Kaalai reunited him with his former assistant Gautham Menon.

Gautham noted that he was, in fact, initially hesitant due to the thought that his name will be mentioned alongside his mentor Rajiv. In Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Gautham has directed the short film Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum that revolves around the relationship between a father and daughter.

Talking about nostalgia, Karthik Subbaraj remarked that working on Putham Pudhu Kaalai reminded him of his days as a short filmmaker. He has directed the short film called Miracle, which is based on a real-life incident. Karthik revealed that a burglary which took place in Bobby Simha’s office during the lockdown inspired the short film.

While Ilamai Idho Idho is directed by Sudha Kongara, Suhasini Maniratnam has written and helmed a short film titled Coffer, Anyone?. Interestingly, the short film stars Suhasini’s family members Anu Haasan and Shruti Haasan. The film will also mark the acting debut of Suhasini’s mother Komalam.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

