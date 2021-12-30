Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa teaser: Amazon’s anthology is set in the backdrop of Covid-19 second wave

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday released the teaser of the second installment to Putham Pudhu Kaala anthology series titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. While the first anthology series was set against the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the upcoming anthology series will reflect on the challenges faced during the lockdown caused by a more aggressive wave of infections.

The idea of this anthology series is to see the silver lining in the grimmest of situations. The first anthology series was a mixed bag, with four out of five stories failing to strike a chord. The anthology series mainly banked on the silver lining that the lockdown brought families closer and forced them to face their own issues and sort them out without otherworldly distractions. The new anthology series also seems to tread a similar path.

The new installment of Putham Pudhu Kaalai has five short movies. The first film in the anthology is titled Mugakavasa Mutham and it is directed by Balaji Mohan. The short story features Gouri Kishan and TeeJay Arunasalam.

The second film is titled Loners. And it is directed by Halitha Shameem. Lijomol Jose of Jai Bhim fame and Arjun Das play the lead roles in Loners. Mouname Paarvayaai is directed by Madhumita and it features Nadiya Moidu and Joju George.

While Aishwarya Lekshmi and Nirmal Pillai starrer Nizhal Tharum Idham is directed by Richard Anthony, The Mask is directed by Surya Krishna with Sananth and Dhilip Subbarayan in the lead roles.

The new season of Putham Pudhu Kaalai titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 14.